13 local players picked for IFCA North-South All-Star Game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thirteen local players and three area coaches will represent the North squad in the Indiana Football Coaches Association annual North-South All-Star game on July 13 at North Central High School in Indianapolis at 7:30 p.m.

Carson Blair – QB – Southwood

Christian Covington – RB – Snider

Keishon Edwards – RB – Northrop

Jack Rhoades -RB – Woodlan

Mitch Gigli – OL – Bishop Luers

Luke Watson – OL – New Haven

Lukas Fender – OL – Wayne

Ben VonGunten – K – Leo

Tommy Steele – DB – Bishop Dwenger

Trey Freeman – DL – Concordia

Zach McDowell – DL – Snider

Braydon Hart – LB – Angola

Kenny Cook – LB – East Noble

Angola head coach Andy Thomas, Southwood head coach Dave Snyder, and East Noble assistant coach Cliff Hannon will all serve as assistant coaches on the North staff under North head coach Brett Colby of Kokomo.