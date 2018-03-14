13 local players picked for IFCA North-South All-Star Game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thirteen local players and three area coaches will represent the North squad in the Indiana Football Coaches Association annual North-South All-Star game on July 13 at North Central High School in Indianapolis at 7:30 p.m.
Carson Blair – QB – Southwood
Christian Covington – RB – Snider
Keishon Edwards – RB – Northrop
Jack Rhoades -RB – Woodlan
Mitch Gigli – OL – Bishop Luers
Luke Watson – OL – New Haven
Lukas Fender – OL – Wayne
Ben VonGunten – K – Leo
Tommy Steele – DB – Bishop Dwenger
Trey Freeman – DL – Concordia
Zach McDowell – DL – Snider
Braydon Hart – LB – Angola
Kenny Cook – LB – East Noble
Angola head coach Andy Thomas, Southwood head coach Dave Snyder, and East Noble assistant coach Cliff Hannon will all serve as assistant coaches on the North staff under North head coach Brett Colby of Kokomo.