Woodlan grad, IPFW star Price named National Player of Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Fort Wayne men’s volleyball outside hitter Tony Price added another accolade behind his strong offensive week, as he was selected as the Sports Imports/AVCA National Player of the Week on Tuesday (March 13). Price was already selected as the MIVA Offensive Player of the Week.

Price finished the week averaging 3.09 kills per set while hitting .364 on the way to knocking off No. 3 UC Irvine and No. 14 Concordia Irvine. The redshirt-junior had 13 kills at UCI and 15 at CUI, with no errors against the Eagles. He had two aces on the Anteaters home court, leading the Mastodons to their first top-five win since 2007. In the Mastodons only loss of the week, Price had six kills at No. 14 UC Santa Barbara.

Defensively, the Fort Wayne native finished with 19 digs in three matches, nine of which came against UC Irvine. This led to holding UC Irvine and Concordia Irvine to .265 and .144 respectively. He also had seven blocks on the week, including three at UCI.

Price is the eighth Mastodon to receive this national player of the week award and this is the 11th overall award for the Fort Wayne program.

The Mastodons moved back into the AVCA Top 15 Coaches Poll on Monday (March 12), coming in at No. 15. They will host No. 11 Ball State on Wednesday (March 14) in their return to MIVA competition.