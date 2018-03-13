Trooper finds meth, marijuana during toll road traffic stop

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Coldwater, Michigan woman was arrested last week on the Indiana Toll Road after an Indiana State Police trooper pulled over the car she was riding in for multiple traffic violations.

The traffic stop took place on March 9 about nine miles west of the Howe/LaGrange exit in LaGrange County.

While speaking to the driver and female passenger, the trooper smelled the odor of marijuana.

Following a search of the car, approximately 28 grams of suspected marijuana and paraphernalia were found. Approximately one gram of suspected methamphetamine was also found hidden on the front seat passenger who was identified as Jasireee Bauder, 30, of Coldwater, MI.

Bauder was arrested for preliminary charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony, Possession of Marijuana, A-Misdemeanor, Possession of Paraphernalia, C-Misdemeanor, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony. Bauder was taken to the LaGrange County Jail.