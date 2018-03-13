Students plan alternatives to walkouts

Related Coverage School districts prepare for student walkout on Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Wednesday, students across the country plan to walk out of school for 17 minutes one month after 17 people were killed at a school shooting in Florida. Some area districts plan to punish students who participate.

Although some area students are choosing not to walk out, they still want to be a part of the day. Some students want to advocate change, others want to reflect and remember the 17 people who were killed.

“Being a part of a bunch of kids coming together, and standing up for what we believe in it’s just enlightening,” Snider High School Sophomore Baylee Myers said.

Local students said they have grown up in an age of violence.

“The remembrance we’ll partake in tomorrow is significant for us to say we’re not going to be silent anymore,” Homestead High School Junior Lauren Berta said.

When students at Southwest Allen County Schools and Fort Wayne Community Schools found out the districts would not support a walkout students decided they still wanted to be a part of the day.

It’s not clear what the punishment at FWCS would be if students choose to walk out, but the district is planning a walk in– where schools use the time to reflect and learn. At Snider students can stand for 17 minutes, and someone over the intercom system will read the names of the Parkland shooting victims.

“It’s important to me to reflect that they were kids like I am, and everybody at this school is,” Myers said. “They were in school when this happened, and we all need to remember this could happen anywhere.”

SACS plans to mark people truant if they walk out. So, students at Homestead have organized a way for their classmates to submit letters to Congress.

“It’s not a partisan issue for us,” Berta said. “The thing we can agree on is we want something to happen.”

“I believe it’s not really a protest if we aren’t walking out, and showing what we believe in,” Snider High School Junior Emma Torres said.

Punishment, or not, some students still plan to walk out with millions across the country.

“I hope change comes out of it,” Torres said.

The students who plan to walk out said they are ready to accept the consequences. For more on area district’s views regarding a walk out click here.