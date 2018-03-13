Stock continues to rise as Bates works out at Wake Forest pro day

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WANE) – Perhaps no defensive back in this year’s NFL Draft class has seen his stock rise quite as quickly as Snider grad and former Wake Forest standout Jessie Bates.

The Fort Wayne native declared for the NFL Draft after his redshirt sophomore season, leaving two years of eligibility at Wake Forest on the board.

That decision, however, looks to be paying off. Early projections listed Bates as a third to fourth round pick, but his has spent the past few weeks seeing his name climb up mock drafts.

Earlier this month at the NFL Combine in Indy Bates ran a solid 4.51 40-yard dash. That, combined with his instincts, productivity, and a 6-foot-1, 200-pound frame have now vaulted him higher – with some draft experts listing him as a possible late first round pick.

The NFL Draft begins April 26 in Arlington, Texas as the former WANE-TV Fab 15 selection waits for his name to be called.