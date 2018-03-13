Police searching for missing woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Police Department has asked for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Hadley Susannah Miller was reported missing Sunday by her mother, the department said Tuesday. The 25-year-old woman reportedly requires medication to be taken on a very rigid interval and her next administration of her medication is fast approaching.

Miller is a white woman with brown eyes and brown hair. She is 5-feet-7 and 179 pounds and wears prescription glasses. Miller has a buttersly tattoo on her right shoulder.

No picture of Miller was released.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Hadley Susannah Miller is asked to call the “non-emergency” line 427-1222 and/or the Detective Bureau at 427-2101.