Police and coroner investigate death of 5-year-old

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police and the Allen County coroner are investigating the death of a 5-year-old.

The coroner’s office confirmed to NewsChannel 15 an autopsy on the child was scheduled Tuesday.

The child’s death has been connected to a home in the 1200 block of Gay St. Police and medics were sent to that house Thursday afternoon. Police were seen outside a house in the block Tuesday.

The child was taken from the home to the hospital, where the child died Monday.

No other details were immediately available in the case. Police did not release the incident report to NewsChannel 15 because the investigation is open.

The coroner’s office also had an autopsy for the death of a 2-month-old scheduled Tuesday.