New Fort Wayne restaurant looking to hire more than 100

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Metro Diner, a restaurant chain with dozens of locations in several states, plans to open a store in Fort Wayne in mid-April and it’s looking to hire more than 100 workers.

The Fort Wayne store will be located at 5525 Coldwater Road south of Washington Center Road.

Applications are being accepted for all positions, including servers, hosts, cooks and kitchen staff. Online applications can be completed here or prospective applicants can call 260-387-6504.

According to Metro Diner, the company provides a team atmosphere with long-term career growth opportunities and competitive compensation.

The Jacksonville, Florida location has been featured on the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and it’s website offers this description:

Metro Diner is the kind of place you’re proud to take out-of-towners. It’s the kind of place where last night is recalled over pancakes. Where the portions are big, but the egos are small. Where you don’t have to impress anyone and you can come as you are. We believe that when you care about the people you’re cooking for, it shows in the food. And what we serve is comfort food with flair.

Below is one of Metro Diner’s signature dishes.