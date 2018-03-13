Indiana’s legislative session on the verge of wrapping up

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE)- State lawmakers are in a mad dash to the finish line. We are less than 36 hours away from the end of this year’s legislative session.

What does legislative leadership want to push through? Could bills that are dead come back to life?

State House Speaker, Republican Brian Bosma said legislation about Indiana’s economy and workforce lead their sprint to the end.

Bosma explained, “We’ve already come to a conclusion on a number of our other key provisions including funding for schools. We have some of our opioid in both addiction treatment and correction items that are critical to us.”

What isn’t successful? Democratic Minority Leader, Terry Goodin, said they are not fully happy with the two workforce development bills still on the table.

Goodin explained, “Those two still don’t address the issue of trying to get a ready workforce available for the jobs of today.”

Tuesday, Democratic leadership told me they want education funding in focus.

Goodin said, “Still not seen HB 1001 come out with a fix to the mess up with the school funding formula that happened.”

Bosma believes the gun debate will be difficult to agree on. Democrats said that’s not resolved and they’re anxious to see where it goes.

Bosma explained, “There’s not been much in the way of legislative policy objection to the church school exemption. We’ve got 36 hours to bring it to a successful conclusion.”

Last week, a bill that would lift the ban on light rail crashed and burned. Could it come back on track?

Goodin said, “I hope so. We’ve got our fingers crossed. It’s a real discussion. Those are the issues we need to be talking about. Workforce development and light rail is being brought into that as we move forward.”

“It’s being discussed. I don’t think that’s a critical issue. Indianapolis made it on the top 20 of Amazon’s list with the current prohibition in place,” said Bosma.

About CBD oil, Bosma says it’s moving, but there’s apparently some disagreement among people in conference committee about if labeling should be strict or not.

Representative Goodin said with the “Abracadabra” —-his actual words—of the legislative authority, really any language that has passed one chamber is still eligible to go into a conference committee report and could become law if the majority party—Republicans— decide to do that.