Indianapolis to use extra $14.5M to help deal with potholes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Plans are moving forward to use $14.5 million to help deal with potholes by making improvements to Indianapolis streets.

The City-County Council on Monday unanimously approved Mayor Joe Hogsett’s plan for the extra funding.

Hogsett introduced the pothole repair plan last month, which is in addition to $88 million in city funds already earmarked for roads this year. Indianapolis has received thousands of service requests for pothole repairs since the start of the year.

The additional money includes $13 million from the city’s rainy day fund and $1.5 million in existing public works funds. Hogsett has called the condition of Indianapolis streets “deplorable” and has estimated that it could cost up to $1 billion to fix them.

In a statement Monday night, he says “residents will continue to see progress.”