Former LaGrange County economic development official arrested for theft

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) The former president and CEO of the LaGrange County Economic Development Corporation has been arrested for theft according to the Indiana State Police.

Ryne R. Krock turned himself in at the LaGrange County Jail Tuesday morning following the filing of formal charges.

According to Indiana State Police Detective David Poe, on January 24, 2018 an investigation was initiated after the EDC had asked an outside firm to conduct an internal audit which found several unauthorized credit card purchases made by Krock between June 1, 2016 and December 31, 2017.

The total of unauthorized purchases was approximately $4,000.00.

Poe’s completed investigation was turned over to the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office for review at the end of February.

Krock faces the following charges:

Two Counts of Theft, Level 6 Felonies

One Count of Theft, Class A Misdemeanor