BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WANE) – Crestview led by six and the half and went on to defeat Maumee Valley Country Day 61-45 at the Division IV regional semifinals Tuesday night at Bowling Green State University.

Crestview (23-3) now advances to face Pandora-Gilboa (25-1) in the regional championship game Friday at 7 p.m. at Bowling Green State University.

Pandora-Gilboa beat Sycamore Mowhawk 50-31 in Tuesday’s other regional semifinal.