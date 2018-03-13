Cedar Point offering first-ride tickets for new coaster

SANDUSKY, Ohio -– Cedar Point and the LeBron James Family Foundation are giving park guests the chance to be the very first public riders on the new Steel Vengeance hyper-hybrid roller coaster. The Steel Vengeance First Rider Benefit, set for Friday, April 27 from 6 – 10 p.m., is a fundraising event which benefits the LeBron James Family Foundation.

Tickets for the First Rider Benefit are $75 per person and will go on sale Monday, March 19 at cedarpoint.com. For riders who want additional bragging rights, tickets for access to the event and the coveted first public train are $250 each and can also be purchased online. Tickets for this event will be limited and are expected sell out.

The Steel Vengeance First Rider Benefit gives guests exclusive access to the new Steel Vengeance roller coaster, rides on the Maverick roller coaster, complimentary food & beverage and a commemorative souvenir.

“We’re excited to once again be working with Cedar Point on another exclusive first rider event,” said Michele Campbell, executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for participants to experience this incredible roller coaster first, and the event helps us continue to create positive change for students and families in Northeast Ohio through our programming that continues to grow every day.”

After the First Rider Benefit, an exclusive event for Cedar Point Season and Platinum Passholders will take place in FrontierTown April 30, May 1 and May 2. The Passholder FrontierTown Hoedown gives Passholders a chance to visit FrontierTown from 4 – 10 p.m. to ride Steel Vengeance, Maverick, the Cedar Point & Lake Erie Railroad, Cedar Creek Mine Ride, Skyhawk, Antique Cars and Wave Swinger. Guests will also have the opportunity to sample select FrontierTown food & beverage items, play games and meet the Steel Vengeance outcasts – Blackjack, Chess & Digger.

Tickets for the Passholder FrontierTown Hoedown are free and available only to Season & Platinum Passholders while supplies last. Tickets will be made available April 10 at cedarpoint.com and a valid 2018 Season or Platinum Pass ID number is required. Passholders must choose one of the three event days, April 30, May 1 or May 2.

Steel Vengeance is the world’s first “hyper-hybrid” roller coaster, combining a massive wooden structure with smooth, steel track, creating a dynamic experience that includes a massive 200-foot drop, four inversions, a top speed of 74 mph and the most airtime on any roller coaster on Earth. In all, Steel Vengeance breaks 10 roller coaster records and is another first-of-its-kind for Cedar Point.

For more information on the First Rider Benefit and the Passholder FrontierTown Hoedown, guests can visit cedarpoint.com to purchase or claim their tickets.

SOURCE: Cedar Point