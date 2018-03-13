Blackhawk Christian preps for semi-state showdown against Southwood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local team is heading to the 1A state championship game – that much is certain. Blackhawk Christian is hoping to be that team as the Braves (26-2) face off against Southwood (24-3) at 1A semi-state this Saturday at Huntington North

Tip is set for 4 p.m. at North Arena.

The Braves come in ranked no. 1 in the state’s latest 1A A.P. poll while Southwood is no. 3.

Blackhawk is coming off a dismantling of 21st Century Charter 100-62 in the regional title game last Saturday night at Culver Community.

Southwood defeated Seton Catholic 92-57 in the Frankfort regional title game.