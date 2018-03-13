Bill letting Indiana ‘Dreamers’ get job licenses advances

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal that would lift a prohibition on young immigrants referred to as “Dreamers” from obtaining state professional licenses could soon be taken up by the full Indiana Legislature.

The House and Senate are expected to vote on the bill after conference committee members expressed support for it Tuesday.

Republican Rep. Ed Clere of New Albany championed the effort. He says he’s confident it will be approved.

“Dreamers,” who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, are allowed to work and study under former President Barack Obama’s program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

But recent changes adopted by Indiana’s Professional Licensing Agency bars DACA recipients from obtaining licenses for dozens of occupations ranging from cosmetology to nursing. The agency said it’s following a 2011 state law.