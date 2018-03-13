Ball State gets federal grant to develop civil rights museum

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Ball State University is receiving a nearly $50,000 federal grant to develop a virtual museum for engaging Indiana’s legacy in civil rights.

The U.S. Department of the Interior and the National Park Service announced Monday that the university is receiving an African American Civil Rights Grant for the project.

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says the grants will benefit places and projects that help tell the story of “the African American struggle for civil rights and equality.”

The Ball State grant is one of 51 totaling $12.6 million for projects in 24 states.

