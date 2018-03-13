2,200 briefly without power on west side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) More than 2,000 customers were without power mid-afternoon Tuesday on Fort Wayne’s southwest side.

Indiana Michigan Power spokesman Tracy Warner about 2,000 customers were affected by a power outage along U.S. 30 and stretching from U.S. 33 to the north to south of S.R. 14 to the south. Warner said a substation was tripped offline by circuit breakers.

It’s not clear how that happened. Warner said it was being investigated.

The power utility said power was restored by around 4 p.m.