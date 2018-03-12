USF tops College of Idaho, will play IWU in NAIA DII title game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WANE) – Saint Francis bested the College of Idaha 70-59 Monday night in Sioux Falls in the NAIA Division II national semifinals to advance to the championship game against a familiar foe.

USF was led by Columbia City grad Derek Hinen’s 21 points. Bryce Lienhoop added 18 while Carroll grad Chandler White had 14.

USF (29-8) now faces Crossroads League rival Indiana Wesleyan at 7 p.m. Eastern tomorrow in the NAIA Division II national championship game. It will be broadcast on ESPN3.

USF has played Indiana Wesleyan three times this season and the Cougars have lost all three times, including the recent Crossroads League Tournament title game back on February 27 where IWU topped USF 95-83.

USF and IWU played each other in the NAIA DII title game just two years ago with IWU winning 69-66 in 2016.