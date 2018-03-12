Police search for alleged robber

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police have asked for the public’s help to find a man who reportedly assaulted then robbed a Fort Wayne store owner last month.

Police were called Feb. 21 to B & R Meats at 608 Oxford St. on a report of a strong armed robbery there. Police arrived and spoke with the shop’s owner, who said he’d just been robbed.

The owner told investigators that two men had come into his shop and bought a pack of cigars from him. He then walked around the counter toward them and one of the men punched him in the face, according to a police report.

The men then started wrestling and it spilled outside. At some point then, the suspected punched the store owner again and he fell to the ground, the report said. The suspect then rolled him over, stole his wallet and ran off, the report said.

A K9 tried to track the suspect but he was not found, according to the report.

Police were able to gather a surveillance video of the incident from the shop. On Monday, police released a still image of the suspect.