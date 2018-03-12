Police find weed, loaded gun in SUV after chase

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Wolcottville man was arrested Friday night after police said he led them on a chase and had more than a half-pound of marijuana and a loaded gun in his SUV.

Just before 9 p.m., a LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a black GMC Acadia on C.R. 700 South, just west of C.R. 500 East, for a traffic violation. During the stop, police said the driver – identified as Stephen Page Jr. of Wolcottville – put his black GMC Acadia in drive and pulled away.

Officers chased the SUV through Wolcottville and Rome City before it ended on S.R. 9, near C.R. 800 North in Noble County. According to a police report, a Rome City Police officer tossed out stop sticks and flattened three of the vehicle’s tires.

Page was taken into custody by police at the scene. Inside the SUV, police found 272.5 grams of marijuana, various items of drug paraphernalia and a loaded .380-caliber handgun, the report said.

Page has been charged with Resisting Law Enforcement with a Motor Vehicle, Dealing in Marijuana, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – all felonies – as well as misdemeanor charges of Possession of Paraphernalia, Reckless Driving, Criminal Recklessness, and Carrying a Handgun without a License.