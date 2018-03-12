Man who beat parents headed to prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man who admitted to beating his parents, one of them to death, inside their southwest Fort Wayne home last year is headed to prison.

An Allen Superior Court judge on Monday afternoon sentenced Scott Ruse to 105 years in prison for the July 5, 2017 beatings of Gene Ruse and Sandra Ruse, both 71. The younger Ruse pleaded guilty last month to charges of murder and attempted murder.

It was that early July day when Gene and Sandra Ruse were found beaten inside their home at 3309 Homestead Road, between Covington and Aboite Center roads. Police were called there after a call to 911 was cut off.

Gene was taken away in critical condition. He died a few weeks later in a hospital. The Allen County Coroner’s Office said he had succumbed to multiple blunt force injuries to his head and ruled his death a homicide.

Sandra was injured as well, but she recovered from her injuries.

Scott Ruse led officers on a brief vehicle pursuit before OnStar was able to disable the vehicle and stop it in Whitley County on State Road 9 at 400 N. He was taken into custody there and charged shortly later.

In a police interview, Ruse admitted he went to his parents’ house with the intent to kill them both. He said he removed a hammer from the garage and first hit his mother numerous times in the head, and then hit his father several times when he entered the kitchen.

Ruse told police he took his father’s wallet out of his pants and left the home in their car. He said he used his father’s credit card to put gas into the vehicle and drove to his “crack dealers” to buy crack cocaine.