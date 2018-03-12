Blue Bell ice cream returns to Indiana

INDIANA (WANE) – Blue Bell is hoping to redeem itself and make a successful comeback nearly three years after a deadly listeria outbreak was traced back to the company’s ice cream.

The popular frozen treats hit Hoosier shelves once again Monday, as the Indianapolis distribution center reopens.

The frozen treats will be available in select stores throughout the state, including Fort Wayne. Blue Bell said Meijer stores and some Walmarts will carry its products. Some smaller stores like Safeway and Fresh Thyme Farmers Market are also expected to return the products to their shelves.

According to Blue Bell’s website, two Walgreens locations in Fort Wayne will also join the party.

The comeback comes after multiple listeria outbreaks in recent years. The first happened in 2015, resulting in three deaths.

Blue Bell recalled all of its ice cream products and shut down temporarily after test results connected the outbreak to the company.

Their woes continued in September of 2016 when the company again had to recall certain products for more listeria concerns.

Blue Bell worked to resolve the issues and has slowly been ramping up production and reopening its distribution centers since then. Indianapolis is one of the most recent locations to reopen.

“With this addition, Blue Bell products will be available throughout the majority of Indiana,” said Wayne Hugo, Blue Bell’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We can’t thank our customers enough for their patience.”

The Texas-based company is also bringing its products back to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky.