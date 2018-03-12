5 arrested in LaGrange for drug possession

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – An initial report of a suspicious person resulted in the arrests of five people Sunday afternoon.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, officers responded to a suspicious person report around 2 p.m. in the 300 block of Poplar Street in LaGrange.

After further investigation, officers were lead to a home in the 200 block of Poplar Street.

Police said one of the people at the home tried to hide marijuana, which turned the situation into a drug investigation.

Police got a search warrant and searched the home. Inside, they found multiple bags with crystal meth and marijuana in them, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested Dwight Mulling, Jennifer Johnson, Travis Packer, Carrie Miller, and Donald Buel Jr. for possession of methamphetamine and other drug-related offenses.

Packer and Miller both also had warrants out for their arrest in Elkhart County.