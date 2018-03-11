Purdue earns No. 2 seed as NCAA Tournament bracket revealed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s selection Sunday – or to some rejection Sunday.

Purdue earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and they will take on No. 15 Cal State-Fullerton in Detroit on Friday. On the immediate other side of their bracket is No. 10 Butler and No. 7 Arkansas which sets up a potential Boilermakers-Bulldogs matchup for the right to go to the Sweet Sixteen.

Notre Dame did not make the field they were announced to be one of the last four teams out.

Check out the full bracket here: NCAA Tournament Bracket 2018