New book spotlights IU’s buildings with anecdotes, history

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A new book that documents the buildings that dot Indiana University’s Bloomington campus has become one of IU Press’ most popular books in years.

“Indiana University Bloomington: America’s Legacy Campus ” has sold more than 2,000 copies since being released last fall.

IU Press director Gary Dunham tells The Herald-Times the $45 hardback volume is one of the fastest-selling books IU Press has published in years.

The 500-page, photo-filled book includes anecdotes and the history of events that happened in IU’s buildings and spaces.

It was penned by J. Terry Clapacs, a former IU vice president who was an IU student in the early 1960s.

Clapacs says IU’s buildings, their architecture and the campus’ green spaces combine with surrounding landscape to make the campus the most beautiful in the nation.

