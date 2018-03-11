NCAA Tournament games on WANE-TV

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the field of 68 announced for the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, WANE-TV and CBS will broadcast several games during the tournament. Below is the WANE/CBS schedule for the First Round.

Thur., March 15 on WANE:

12:15 p.m. – (10) Oklahoma vs. (7) Rhode Island

Following – (15) Iona vs. (2) Duke

7:10 p.m. – (12) Davidson vs. (5) Kentucky

Following – (13) Buffalo vs. (4) Arizona

Fri., March 16 on WANE:

12:15 p.m. – (10) Providence vs. (7) Texas A&M

Following – (15) Lipscomb vs. (2) North Carolina

7:10 p.m. – (14) Bucknell vs. (3) Michigan State

Following – (11) Arizona State vs. (6) Syracuse or (6) TCU

(2) Purdue and (15) CSU-Fullerton will play Friday at 12:40 p.m. on truTV and (10) Butler and (7) Arkansas will play following that game.

