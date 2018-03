FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jared McKinley was in the right place at the right time.

He scored the game-winning goal as Summit City tops Homestead in the Class A high school hockey state championship, 3-2. Trevor McKinnon had the initial attempt on goal but a rebound left the puck all alone right above the crease. McKinley skated in to score the goal that gave them the victory.

Leo fell to Columbus in the Class 2A state title game, 4-0.