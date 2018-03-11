Ferry that is part of Illinois, Indiana history is for sale

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A floating reminder of Illinois and Indiana history is for sale.

It’s the Darwin Ferry and about a year after it took farm equipment across the Wabash River from Illinois to Indiana and back and a couple decades after passengers made the same trip, the owners are ready to sell.

The (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reports the family of Albert Wernz that has owned the ferry for generations and another family that owned both sides of the Wabash no longer need the ferry.

Wernz says he hopes someone will step up to buy the 31-year-old steel boat that’s operated at the spot where a ferry first took passengers across the river for about 200 years. But if it doesn’t sell soon, Wernz says it will just be salvaged.