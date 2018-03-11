3/10: Regional Finals Recap

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WANE) – We’re on to semi-state.

In Class 4A, Carmel got retribution for their loss to North Side in this same game a year ago. The Greyhounds beat the Legends at Logansport, 54-42. Keion Brooks Jr. scored 20 points for North Side.

In Class 3A, Mason Gillis and New Castle were too much for Marion. The Giants fall, 77-70. Gillis – who has scholarship offers from Purdue, Butler and Xavier – scored a game-high 30 points for the Trojans.

In Class 2A, Westview continues their hot streak as they beat Andrean. The Warriors advance to semi-state with the 59-55 victory. Charlie Yoder scored 21 for Westview.

In Class A, Blackhawk Christian put up triple digits against Gary 21st Century. The Braves become just the 27th team to reach that mark in a regional final as they win, 100-62. They will face Southwood. Carson Blair and the Knights make quick work of Seton Catholic as they win, 92-57.