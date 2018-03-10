Tasting room starting off as a success

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The tasting room at Three Rivers Distilling Company has been serving customers for nearly a month now.

Aaron Pence and Mary Ann Hargens from Three Rivers Distilling Company joined First News Saturday for an update on how everything is going.

The tasting room features cocktails made with award-winning spirits, food, and entertainment.

The facility also has rental space options available for various group sizes.

Three Rivers Distilling Company tasting room is open six days a week. Saturday hours are ten to five. They will also be at be Cap n’ Cork on Lima Road Saturday from 2-4:30 p.m.

To see tour schedules click here.