SCAN brown bag lunch set for another year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For more than four decades SCAN has been working to prevent child abuse and protect victims.

Their brown bag lunch fundraiser, happening next week, helps to accomplish that mission.

Heather Leas and Dee Szyndrowski from SCAN joined First News Saturday for more information.

2,900 lunches will be delivered around the Fort Wayne community in two hours. Over 150 dedicated volunteers, Casa chefs, and SCAN employees, will prepare, package, and deliver lunches.

For nine dollars, you can purchase an individual portion of pasta with meatballs and a side Casaburo salad. For seven dollars, you can purchase a large Casaburo salad. Family style meals are also available.

Serving up to 20 people, these meals are $180 for pasta with meatballs, Casaburo salad, and a sheet cake donated by Walnut Hill Catering and Events. All lunches include a dinner roll, butter, and a sweet treat.

Orders can be placed online or submitted by mail, fax, or over the phone. Lunches will be available for pick-up the day of the event at The Summit, or for free by delivery.

Proceeds from this event benefit services and programs that support SCAN’s mission to protect children, prepare parents, strengthen families, and educate our community to Stop Child Abuse and Neglect.

Go to their website for more.