ELIDA, Ohio (WANE) – Crestview’s Javin Etzler nailed a game-winning three pointer at the buzzer as Crestview rallied from 12 down in the fourth quarter to beat Hicksville 43-42 in the Ohio Division IV District Final Friday night at Elida High School.

Crestview advances to the regional semifinals next Tuesday at Bowling Green State University at 8 p.m.