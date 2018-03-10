3/10: Regional Basketball Scoreboard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two games, one spot in semi-state on the line.
Teams from around the area were in action as they needed to win not one but two games on Saturday to advance to semi-state in boys basketball. The regional semifinal games take place in the morning with the regional final happening later that evening.
CLASS 4A
–North Side 55, Zionsville 51 (at Logansport)
-Homestead vs. Carmel
CLASS 3A
–Marion 66, NorthWood 51 (at Marion)
-Angola vs. New Castle
CLASS 2A
-Westview vs. Canterbury (at North Judson)
-Andrean vs. Marquette Catholic
CLASS A
-Blackhawk Christian vs. Covenant Christian (at Culver)
-Gary 21st Century vs. Elkhart Christian
–Southwood 80, North Vermillion 42 (at Frankton)
-Seton Catholic vs. Southern Wells