3/10: Regional Basketball Scoreboard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two games, one spot in semi-state on the line.

Teams from around the area were in action as they needed to win not one but two games on Saturday to advance to semi-state in boys basketball. The regional semifinal games take place in the morning with the regional final happening later that evening.

CLASS 4A

–North Side 55, Zionsville 51 (at Logansport)

-Homestead vs. Carmel

CLASS 3A

–Marion 66, NorthWood 51 (at Marion)

-Angola vs. New Castle

CLASS 2A

-Westview vs. Canterbury (at North Judson)

-Andrean vs. Marquette Catholic

CLASS A

-Blackhawk Christian vs. Covenant Christian (at Culver)

-Gary 21st Century vs. Elkhart Christian

–Southwood 80, North Vermillion 42 (at Frankton)

-Seton Catholic vs. Southern Wells