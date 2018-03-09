Student arrest for threat against New Haven High

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) A New Haven High School student was arrested this week after she reported shouted that she was going to “shoot the school up.”

According to a New Haven Police report, the school’s resource officer was in his office in the administration office of New Haven High School when he overheard an upset student shout, “I am going to shoot the school tomorrow!” The student was in the office of the school at the time, the report said.

The student was taken into the resource officer’s office, and after the officer spoke with three witnesses to the incident who confirmed the apparent threat, the student was placed under arrest. The student was taken to the Allen County Juvenile Center on a charge of Felony Intimidation.

The student, whose name was redacted in the police report, was also suspended from school and could face expulsion, the report said.

The officer noted in the report that the student was apologetic.