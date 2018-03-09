Slow recovery from latest nor’easter; 3rd storm on tap?

BOSTON (AP) — The arduous recovery from the latest storm to pummel the Northeast will likely stretch through the weekend as utility crews work to clear downed trees and power lines and restore electricity to hundreds of thousands of customers — with a possible third nor’easter in the offing.

More than 280,000 residents and businesses are still without power throughout the Northeast, two days after the second storm in less than a week pounded the Eastern Seaboard, leaving behind more than 20 inches of snow in some areas. The heavy, wet snow from the storm pulled down trees, branches and power lines, leaving millions in the dark. In Maine, excessive speed on icy roads is being blamed for a 14-vehicle pileup on Interstate 95; no injuries have been reported.

The rush is on to restore power as forecasters monitor another system that could move up the coast Monday. Some weather models, however, have the storm missing the mark.

Nor’easter hits Northeast View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Christina Mesavage leads family friend, Una Mayer, center, and her son, Jude, up a sledding hill at the Eastern Promenade while enjoying the snow during a nor'easter Thursday, March 8, 2018, in Portland, Maine. Residents in the Northeast dug out from as much as 2 feet of wet, heavy snow Thursday, while utilities dealt with downed trees and power lines that snarled traffic and left hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in the dark after two strong nor'easters - all with the possibility of another storm headed to the area. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Crews work to replace utility poles in Fairless Hills, Pa. on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Pennsylvania utility companies say more than 110,000 customers were without power Thursday morning following the state's second major snowstorm in less than a week. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Crews work to replace utility poles in Fairless Hills, Pa. on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Pennsylvania utility companies say more than 110,000 customers were without power Thursday morning following the state's second major snowstorm in less than a week. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) A lineman for PIKE electric company, from southern Maryland, pulls up a downed powerline on New Road in Aston, Pa.,, in order to reconnect it on Thursday, March 8, 2018. (Michael Bryant /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Crews from 3Phase Line Construction, from Chicago, work on War Trophy Lane in Aston, Pa., to try to bring back power to the residential neighborhood on Thursday, March 8, 2018. (Michael Bryant /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Paul Francis, a lineman for INTREN electric company from Chicago, repairs the power line that was knocked down by a fallen tree on Valley Road in Media, Pa., Thursday, March 8, 2018. Pennsylvania utility companies say more than 110,000 customers are without power following the state's second major snowstorm in less than a week. (Michael Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Amber Cox shovels the porch roof at her home in Auburn, Maine, Thursday, March 8, 2018. The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England. (Daryn Slover/Sun Journal via AP) Crew members from PIKE electric company from Maryland pull a downed power line on New Road in Aston, Pa., in order to reconnect it on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Pennsylvania utility companies say more than 110,000 customers are without power following the state's second major snowstorm in less than a week. (Michael Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)