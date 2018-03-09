Police find cocaine, heroin, other drugs; 2 arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police raided a southeast Fort Wayne home and arrested two people and removed children Friday morning after they found drugs inside, according to a report.

Just before 9 a.m., officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division and Emergency Services Team served a search warrant at a home at 4407 Plaza Dr. Detectives had reportedly been tipped off about drugs being sold out of the home, according to a police report.

Inside the home, police found 85 grams of cocaine, 22 grams of methamphetamine, 71 grams of Heroin, and more than 14 grams of marijuana, the report said.

Jimmy Hines, 29, was arrested on two charges of Dealing in Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, Dealing/Manufacturing Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana/Hashish and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. Ellihue Pegues, 64, was jailed on charges of Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana/Hashish and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Children were removed from the home by the Department of Children’s Services. Neighborhood Code also boarded up the structure after the raid.

Police said in the report that investigation was ongoing, and additional charges are possible.