Pasztor to plead guilty but mentally ill in 2016 killing of neighbor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman who killed her two children in 2016 is expected to plead guilty but mentally ill in the shooting death of 66-year-old Frank Macomber.

30-year-old Amber Pasztor is facing a murder charge for killing Macomber – her former neighbor, in Sept. 2016 shortly before she took her two children and drove to Elkhart.

The Journal Gazette first reported the potential plea change.

Online court records show Pasztor’s defense attorneys are working on a plea of guilty but mentally ill and want her sentencing to happen when she enters the plea.

Allen County Superior Court Judge John F. Surbeck ordered a pre-sentence investigation report to be submitted to the Court no later than April 2. A change of plea hearing has been scheduled for April 9.

Pasztor abducted 7-year-old Liliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor from a Goshen Road home on Sept. 26, 2016 and drove them to Elkhart. The abduction of the children sparked a statewide Amber Alert. Once in Elkhart, Pasztor called police and said her children were dead in the back seat.

Pasztor pleaded guilty but mentally ill in Elkhart County last year and was sentenced to 130 years in prison. She has undergone a battery of mental tests in the last two years in both cases.

Pasztor admitted to NewsChannel 15 in a jailhouse interview to killing Macomber.