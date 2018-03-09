North Side looking for repeat at regionals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After advancing all the way to the 4A state title game last season the North Side boys basketball team is looking for a repeat as regional champion this weekend.

The Legends (20-5) face 4A no. 7 Zionsville (22-3) in the 10 a.m. regional semifinal game Saturday at Logansport.

Homestead (18-7) will play 4A no. 10 Carmel (18-7) in the noon semifinal with the title game set at 8 p.m.

If North Side wins its first game and Carmel beats Homestead the North Side-Carmel title game would be a rematch of last year’s regional championship that saw the Legends beat the Greyhounds 52-49.