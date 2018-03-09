Nobel Peace laureate Yunus to speak at Notre Dame in April

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus is coming to the University of Notre Dame to discuss his pioneering work using microcredit to lift people out of poverty.

The social entrepreneur, banker and economist from Bangladesh will deliver a keynote address on April 12 during the school’s Notre Dame Forum.

Yunus will discuss his work with the director of the Notre Dame Initiative for Global Development.

He won the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize for founding the Grameen Bank, which championed the use of microcredit by giving small loans to Bangladesh’s rural poor.

Notre Dame’s president, the Rev. John Jenkins, says Yunus’ work “has created the opportunity for millions of vulnerable women and families to join the formal banking system and secure access to critically important credit and savings services.”