Mastodons to host CIT game Monday at noon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne men’s basketball program has accepted an invitation to host a first round game in the 2018 CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament (CIT). The Mastodons will play at noon Monday (March 12) at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The game will be aired live on CBS Sports Network. It will be the first of four CIT games the network airs on Monday, with other games following at 2, 6 and 10 p.m. They will be the only college basketball games played on the day after Selection Sunday.

Fort Wayne’s opponent has yet to be determined. Tickets will be $1 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday (March 10) through Ticketmaster. IPFW students will be free with student ID. Season ticket holders should look for an email on how they can reserve tickets.

Fort Wayne is making its fifth-straight postseason tournament appearance. The ‘Dons played in the CIT in 2014, 2015 and 2017. In 2016 the Mastodons qualified for the National Invitation Tournament (NIT).

Select CIT games are chosen to honor legendary coaches. Monday’s game will be the Hugh Durham Classic. In eight seasons as the head coach at Jacksonville University, Durham became the Dolphins’ all-time winningest Division I coach (106 wins), making him the only coach in NCAA history to be the winningest coach (pct. or wins) at three different Division I schools. He built national programs at Florida State where he holds the record for best winning percentage with a 230-95 (.708) record in 12 years and at Georgia where he is also the all-time winningest coach in the history of the Bulldog program, having won 297 games in 17 seasons.

The CIT, now in its 10th season, features a field of 32 teams with all games played at campus sites. There is no pre-determined bracket for the event. In an effort to ensure geographic stability, future round opponents are determined after the results of previous rounds.

The CBS Sports Network will televise seven tournament games, including the semifinals, the championship and the four games on Monday. All remaining CIT games will be streamed live through CBS Sports Digital’s subscription OTT service, SportsLive, and WatchCIT.com.

Fort Wayne enters the CIT with an 18-14 record.