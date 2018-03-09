Man arrested for bringing contraband into Grant Co. Jail

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)- Christopher Black, 26, was arrested by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department Thursday after he was found bringing contraband into the Grant County Jail.

In late February, the Sheriff’s Department received credible information that Black was bringing the contraband inside the jail in exchange for money. Officials started an investigation into the allegations and placed him under surveillance.

Thursday morning, Black was seen retrieving a packaged containing a baggie of substance similar to a controlled substance. The baggie was then delivered to an inmate inside the jail.

Law enforcement is continuing to investigate to determine if more people were involved.

Black has been an employed as a civilian jail officer at the Grant County Sheriff’s Department. He has been charged with Conspiracy traffic with an inmate and conspiracy to deal in Methamphetamine over 10 grams.

He is currently being held in the Miami County Jail on $200,000 bond.