Mad Ants gear up for postseason push

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – DeQuan Jones should be in the NBA right now.

The Mad Ants forward that is averaging 30.5 points per game the last dozen games isn’t focusing on that. He say he hasn’t heard any talks of offers right now. And head coach Steve Gansey isn’t going to complain about it.

Despite losing three straight road games, Fort Wayne is still 25-18 on the year including a G-League best 15-5 at home. That currently puts them in second place in the Eastern Conference and atop the Central Division.

Their magic number is clinch the division and earn a spot in the G-League playoffs is at five.

The Mad Ants have seven games remaining on the year which includes five at Memorial Coliseum. They face the Delware 87ers and former Notre Dame guard Demetrius Jackson on Friday night.