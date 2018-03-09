Komets crush Kalamazoo to open weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WANE) – Gabriel Desjardins found the net twice as the Komets opened a busy weekend with a 6-2 win at Kalamazoo.

Justin Hodgman, Anthony Cortese, Louick Marcotte, and Dennis Kravchenko all lit the lamp for the Komets, who now have just 14 games left in the regular season.

Garrett Bartus stopped 36-of-38 shots for the Komets.

The Komets are back home Saturday and Sunday. They host the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for Championship Night then host the Wings at 5 p.m. Sunday on Hall of Fame Day.