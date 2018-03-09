Komets add goaltender to roster

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Friday that goaltender Cam Lanigan has signed an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) and has been added to the roster. Lanigan, 25, completed his fourth year at Mount Royal University this season registering a 9-8-0 record, 2.59 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in 18 CWUAA games.

The Calgary, Alberta native skated five years of juniors in the WHL with Edmonton, Kamloops, Portland and Medicine Hat before making his pro debut in 2013-14 appearing in three CHL (Central Hockey League) games with the Arizona Sun Dogs.

In additional player news, the Komets announced that forward Louick Marcotte has been activated from injured reserve.

The Komets skate three games in three nights this weekend starting with a 7:00 faceoff tonight at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo. Cincinnati visits for a 7:30pm faceoff Saturday and the Komets will welcome Kalamazoo for a 5pm start Sunday.