Jamestown ends Indiana Tech women’s basketball’s season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The No. 9-ranked and No. 3-seeded Indiana Tech women’s basketball team fell to No. 8-ranked and No. 2-seeded University of Jamestown, 82-63, in a second round matchup in the Liston Bracket of the 27th Annual NAIA Division II National Championship, presented by Mercy Medical Center and Seaboard Triumph Foods, at the Tyson Events Center.

Keanna Gary led the Warriors with 14 points and eight rebounds in the final game of her collegiate career while DeAnn Kauffman scored 13 points and picked up three steals. Rachel Bell chipped in eight points, five rebounds and three assists while Haley Cook and Baylee Rinehart scored eight and seven points, respectively, their final games donning a Tech uniform.

The Warriors started off the game with a 3-0 lead as Kendall Knapke knocked down the first shot of the game 15 seconds into the first contest of the second round, but Jamestown responded with a 7-0 run to lead 7-3 at the 6:55 mark of the first quarter. Back-to-back three-pointers from Bella Lozano-Dobbs and Kauffman gave Tech the lead back at 9-7 just three possessions later though, while the Orange and Black maintained a three-point lead at 12-9 with 3:33 to go in the period. The Jimmies answered back with a 10-5 run however to take a 19-17 lead into the first quarter intermission.

A 13-4 run from the North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) regular season champions opened up the second quarter to give the Jimmies a 32-21 lead at the 3:57 mark in the period, which was coupled with a cold stretch from Tech’s offense that saw them go 3:37 without a point. The Warrior defense tightened up towards the end of the half as they host Jamestown scoreless for a 2:20 stretch, but the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) regular season champions headed into the locker room trailing 39-25.

The Warriors cut the deficit down to 11 points following back-to-back old-fashioned three-point plays from Gary to make it a 51-40 game with 4:35 left in the third quarter, but Jamestown respond quickly with a 9-0 spurt and took a 60-43 lead in the final 10 minutes of regulation.

The Jimmie offense would find its rhythm to open the fourth quarter with a 16-2 run to extend their lead to 30 points at the 6:24 mark while they hit their first nine shots of the period and finished the final quarter shooting 71.4% (10-14) form the field. Conversely, the Warriors offense would go just 6-16 (37.5%) from the field in the final quarter. Tech managed to cut the deficit to 82-62 with 1:59 to play in the game, but it would not be enough as they bowed out of the tournament with a 82-63 loss.

Tech finished the 2017-18 season with a 30-5 record, the most wins in program history and is now 4-6 in national tournament games.