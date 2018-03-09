Indiana town creates flood relief fund, matches donations

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — Officials in a northern Indiana city have agreed to match donations made to a new flood relief fund to help homeowners replace items essential for winter.

Goshen City Council voted Tuesday to establish the fund for those recovering from record flooding caused by heavy rains last month.

The Elkhart Truth reports that Mayor Jeremy Stutsman requested the fund he says will help with recovery while county, state and federal aid may still be weeks or months away. Stutsman says many Goshen residents have been left without a working furnace or hot water heater.

Council members will set aside $100,000 to match every donation made to the flood relief fund.

Stutsman says the city had already received about $15,000 in donations before the fund was established.

Information from: The Elkhart Truth