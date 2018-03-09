Hinen leads Cougars to NAIA DII quarterfinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WANE) – Chad LaCross earned his 200th career win as head coach of Saint Francis as the Cougars won their second round game against Northwestern Iowa 94-83 at the NAIA DII National Championship Tournament on Friday.

The Cougars advance to the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. tomorrow to face either Cornerstone or Southwestern (Kansas).

Columbia City grad Derek Hinen led the Cougars with a career-high 34 points. Hinen went over 2,000 points for his college career with the effort.

Austin Compton added 18 points while Carroll grad Chandler White chipped in with 16.