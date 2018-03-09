Free Friday | Fun weekend events

Below you will find a list of fun, free events you can do around Fort Wayne the weekend of March 9th.
Benefit Concert for Puerto Rico
5610 Lahmeyer Road
Alliance Community Church
Friday, March 9th
6:30 p.m.
(260) 485-1186
3Rivers’ FAFSA Friday
1615 Northland Blvd.
Friday, March 9th
9 a.m.-6 p.m.
(800) 825-3641
3riversfcu.org/students
Wholesome Roots Cooking Playgroup
3946 Ice Way
Friday, March 9th
10:45-11:45 a.m.
Hosted by FIT4MOM
and Wholesome Roots Cooking
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market Indoor Market
216 W Douglas Ave
Saturday, March 10th
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
(260) 385-7257
lisa.haagen@gmail.com
Homebuyer Workshop
239 Baker St.
Sunday, March 11th
2-3 p.m.
Hosted by Anthony Realtors
info@anthonyrealtors.com
(260) 747-4400