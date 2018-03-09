Free Friday | Fun weekend events

Below you will find a list of fun, free events you can do around Fort Wayne the weekend of March 9th.

Benefit Concert for Puerto Rico

5610 Lahmeyer Road

Alliance Community Church

Friday, March 9th

6:30 p.m.

(260) 485-1186

3Rivers’ FAFSA Friday

1615 Northland Blvd.

Friday, March 9th

9 a.m.-6 p.m.

(800) 825-3641

3riversfcu.org/students

Wholesome Roots Cooking Playgroup

3946 Ice Way

Friday, March 9th

10:45-11:45 a.m.

Hosted by FIT4MOM

and Wholesome Roots Cooking

Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market Indoor Market

216 W Douglas Ave

Saturday, March 10th

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

(260) 385-7257

lisa.haagen@gmail.com

Homebuyer Workshop

239 Baker St.

Sunday, March 11th

2-3 p.m.

Hosted by Anthony Realtors

info@anthonyrealtors.com

(260) 747-4400