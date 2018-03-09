Fire levels Tri-Lakes home

TRI-LAKES, Ind. (WANE) A home in Tri-Lakes was destroyed by fire early afternoon Friday.

Firefighters were called around 1:30 p.m. to a home at 2520 E. South Ave., near Shriner Lake, on a report of a fire.

At least a dozen emergency vehicles responded to the scene, including crews from Smith Township, Columbia Township, Thorncreek Township, Union Township and Columbia City fire departments.

Tankers were being used to fight the flames. Crews were filling them from the nearby lake.

The cause of the fire was not known.