Donations being collected for apartment fire victims

Related Coverage Fire tears through Fort Wayne apartment building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fire this week left 26 people displaced on the city’s northeast side.The local Township Trustee there wants to help get their lives back to normal.

The Saint Joseph Township Trustee is collecting donations for victims of the fire at Golfview Apartments. The fire happened Thursday afternoon. Five people had to be rescued.

Two people went to the hospital with minor injuries. Firefighters said the outcome was good considering how powerful and fast the fire was spreading.

Trustee Sarah Gnagy said everyone– college students, adults and children– were affected.

“We need any type of kitchen supplies, we’re looking for backpacks for the college students, toiletries,” Gnagy said. “Pretty much about everything.”

Fort Wayne Fire has not confirmed a cause of the fire. However, in an incident narrative one of the responding officers said the residents believe it started while someone was trying to cook. Gnagy said Golfview is looking to relocate those affected into vacant apartments on the complex. Golfview Apartments declined our request for an interview.

The Trustee’s Office said current needs include towels, sheets, new pillows, new bedding, backpacks, gently used dishes, silverware, drinking glasses and toiletries. You can drop those items off at 6033 Maplecrest Road. The hours of operations are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.